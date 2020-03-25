Lecrae Says There Are 3 Types Of Gospel Artists

CLOSE
Gospel rapper LeCrae was recently on the Willie Moore Jr. Show and he broke down the different types of gospel artists in the business. He believes that there are three types of gospel artists. There’s the traditional ones who come out and give you music that you’re used to in a way that you can “receive and understand.” There’s the ones who don’t want people to know what they’re giving, their main goal is just to make great music. And then there are those, like himself, that give you something that you might not be used to and that pushes boundaries. As long as you’re being “authentic” and in line with God he’s good with you.

