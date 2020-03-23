CLOSE
Willie Moore Jr. & Son Remix Drake For Inspiring Anthem

Thanks to school closures due to the coronavirus, parents and children alike have found themselves in an interesting position. Willie Moore Jr.’s kids are currently homeschooling too and things got creative. His 11-year-old son challenged him to take the beat from Drake’s hit, “Money To Blow,” and do something with it. Willie isn’t one to back down from a challenge so he accepted. Above is what he came up with. What do you think?

Willie Moore Jr. & Son Remix Drake For Inspiring Anthem  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

