Hand-washing is important now more with ever with COVID-19 at large and Lecrae is doing his part in making sure the less fortunate have a chance at fighting the virus.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The Grammy award-winning rapper joined a nonprofit organization called Love Beyond Walls last week to install 15 portable sinks filled with water and hand sanitizer in Atlanta.

“I wanted to continue doing the same stuff that I have been doing just in any city I’ve lived in and that’s just being close to the disenfranchised and the marginalized communities,” Lecrae told the Associated Press.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Love Beyond Walls founder Terence Lester added that while coronavirus continues to spread, one of the organization’s goals is to help provide a basic necessity to people on the street.

SEE ALSO: This Designer Brand is Making Their Own Hand Sanitizer To Prevent Coronavirus

According to the CDC, older adults may be at a higher risk for complications from the virus and no race or ethnicity is exempt. They recommend washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cover your coughs/sneezes and stay home.

For more information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing, visit cdc.gov.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

RELATED NEWS:

How To Tell The Difference Between A Cold, The Flu, Allergies & Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Lecrae Helps Install Hand-Washing Stations For The Homeless was originally published on getuperica.com