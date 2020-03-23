Due to declared state of emergency in North Carolina, State Parks are closed.

The governor is calling for public safety and wants the State Parks to adhere to to social distancing guidelines and avoid gathering in crowds of over 10 people at one time

Close to Charlotte, the parks that will be affected include Crowders Mountain State Park, Hanging Rock State Park , Lake Waccamaw State Park and Raven Rock State Park CLOSED on Sunday, March 22.

NC State Parks Are Closed was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Chirl Girl

