CATS Announces Service Changes; Operates Fare FREE

Starting on Wednesday, March 25, CATS will make modifications to transit service to accommodate the current demand. By operating modified service, CATS is able to continue providing the community access to essential daily needs, front-line jobs and medical services.

All service will be FREE during this time. These changes are effective until further notice.

LYNX Blue Line:

The LYNX Blue Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Local Bus:

Local bus service will operate as follows: Monday – Saturday buses will run a Saturday schedule On Sunday buses will run a Sunday schedule



Express and Regional Express:

Limited Express/Regional Express service .

. Express Routes 41X, 61X, 65X, 88X will not operate. Customers are advised to use local routes during this time.

Special Transportation Service:

Service will operate for life essential trips only.

