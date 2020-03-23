CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Upper And Lower Body Circuit [VIDEO]

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down an upper and lower body circuit that focuses on the quads, back, glutes and abs through lunges and ab work.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Upper And Lower Body Circuit [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…
 4 hours ago
03.23.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…
 7 days ago
03.16.20
Photos
Close