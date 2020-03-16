CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Salisbury VA Hospital Is Limiting Services

The VA Hospital in Salisbury, NC is postponing all non-essential procedures throughout the healthcare system for a minimum of 60 days, according to officials.

“In keeping with CDC and White House recommendations for social distancing and isolation during this time, we are minimizing the need for interpersonal contact,” Joseph Vaughn, Director, Salisbury VA Health Care System said. “We are postponing practices that can be avoided, and rescheduling appointments for those services.”

-ChirlGirl

 

Salisbury VA Hospital Is Limiting Services  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…
 3 days ago
03.16.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 1 month ago
02.10.20
Photos
Close