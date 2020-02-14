CLOSE
Watch: Isaac Carree Dedicates New Song To History’s Legends

Isaac Carree’s latest music is right on time… again! During Christmas time he released “The Gift” dedicated to his lovely wife. And this Black History Month — giving special attention to the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and several others who died in the same helicopter crash — Carree debuted a music video for “Legends.” 

“Legends,” which comes from Carree’s No Risk No Reward album due on March 20, pays homage to notable figures in history who’ve helped the change the trajectory of social justice in America and used their celebrity influence for the good, all the while drawing attention to having the power of God on your side even through the toughest fights. Some of the highlights include Martin Luther King, Whitney Houston, LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels, Colin Kaepernick, Trayvon Martin, Nipsey Hussle and more.

Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In Church Before Fatal Crash

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In Private Funeral

RIP: Photos Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Throughout The Years

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.

Watch: Isaac Carree Dedicates New Song To History’s Legends  was originally published on getuperica.com

