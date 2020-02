Early Voting Polls Are Open!

Early voting is in motion for the Mecklenburg County Primary Election on March 3, 2020

The following One Stop Early Voting Locations are now open:

1 – Beatties Ford Road Library 2412 Beatties Ford Rd

2 – Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd

3 – CORNELIUS Town Hall 21445 Catawba Ave

4 – UPTOWN Hal Marshall 618 N College

5 – Hickory Grove Library 5935 Hickory Grove Rd

6 – Hornet’s Nest Pavilion 6301 Beatties Ford Rd

7 – EAST Independence Library 6000 Conference Dr

8 – UPTOWN Main Library 310 N Tryon St

9 –MATTHEWS Library 230 Matthews Station St

10 –MINT HILL Library 6840 Matthews – Mint Hill Rd

11 –SOUTHPARK Morrison Library 7015 Morrison Blvd

12 – HUNTERSVILLE North Library 16500 Holly Crest Ln

13 – NEW SITE NEW LIBRARY 4429 South Boulevard

14 –Sugar Creek Library 4045 N Tryon St

15 –UNCC Belk Gymnasium 8911 University Rd

16 –UNIVERSITY CITY Old Pier 1 8802 JW Clay Blvd

17 – WEST Boulevard Library 2157 West Blvd

18 – BALLANTYNE AREA Former Fox & Hound Restaurant 15235 John J Delaney Dr, Charlotte

19 – SOUTH CHARLOTTE – Former Rite Aid 7601 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte

20 – STEELE CREEK AREA – Former Hollywood Video 11130 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

You can vote at any early voting location, and same day registration is available.

February 13

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 14

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

Feb 15-16

All Locations Closed

February 17

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 18

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 19

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 20

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 21

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 22

All 20 Sites

8 am – 1 pm

February 23

All 20 Sites

1 pm – 5 pm

February 24

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 25

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 26

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 27

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 28

All 20 Sites

8 am – 7:30 pm

February 29

ALL 20 SITES

(Final Day)

8 am – 3 pm

March 3

Election Day

6:30am–7:30pm

Also On Praise 100.9: