Dr. Ian Smith On Keto Diet VS. Intermittent Fasting [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Ian Smith called in to talk about getting fit in 2020. The Keto Diet is in, but he doesn’t recommend it to sustain a healthy lifestyle. Instead, he offers intermittent fasting as noted in his book, Clean and Lean. Listen below!

