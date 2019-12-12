Voices: Bri Babineaux Prepares For “The Encounter”

It’s been a couple of years since singer Bri Babineaux broke out to the masses. Babineaux got her start in the church but in 2014 her self-published YouTube videos gave her viral success and led to a record deal and her first album “Keys to My Heart.” Now in 2019, Babineaux is one of the younger stars in Gospel and in 2020 she will be releasing her second album “The Encounter.”

How has the singer grown since hitting the big stage? Find out how plus a snippet of her song “We Want More” in Voices.

