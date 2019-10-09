GRIFF’s Prayer For Extra Neighbors [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.09.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Nosey, extra neighbors. We’ve all had at least one. In today’s prayer, GRIFF has a word for a few he’s encountered. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Extra Neighbors [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And…
 4 days ago
10.05.19
21 items
Happy Birthday, Al Sharpton! Iconic Photos Of The…
 7 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close