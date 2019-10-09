Mr. Griffin: Be Still And Listen To God [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.09.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF’s had it on his heart to visit Albuquerque, New Mexico lately. Random, but he’s following what he felt he was called to do. He’s unsure of what he’s going to see or who he’s going to run in to, but he’s grateful for what he’s about to experience.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Be Still And Listen To God [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And…
 4 days ago
10.05.19
21 items
Happy Birthday, Al Sharpton! Iconic Photos Of The…
 7 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close