GRIFF’s had it on his heart to visit Albuquerque, New Mexico lately. Random, but he’s following what he felt he was called to do. He’s unsure of what he’s going to see or who he’s going to run in to, but he’s grateful for what he’s about to experience.

Mr. Griffin: Be Still And Listen To God [VIDEO]

