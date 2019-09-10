CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO]

Lonely preteen student in locker room

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up with YouTube to release videos that focus on suicide prevention, conversations about suicide, as well as creating a safety plan for those who feel that they may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In her first video she breaks down the best way to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

1) ask questions & listen.

2) don’t try to fix it!

3) offer real support.

4) Stick with them.

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Las Vegas Man Killed By Cops After He…
 14 hours ago
09.10.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…
 2 weeks ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close