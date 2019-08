The Queen City’s own Fantasia lifted episode 9 of BET’s inspirational show Sunday Best performing her latest single “Looking For You” from her upcoming album Sketchbook. She sat in and shared encouragement to the final three contestants, Joshua Copeland, Tiffany Andrews and Charlotte’s own Melvin Crispell. Copeland and Crispell move on as the final two in the season 9 finale that airs this Sunday, August 25th at 8PM ET/PT on BET.

