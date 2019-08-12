Voices: VaShawn Mitchell “Wind Is What We Need In Our Lives”

It’s been over 3 years since singer VaShawn Mitchell released his last full-length “Live In Africa” so what took so long? We find out in the newest episode of Voices! Mitchell talks about his latest album “Elements,” and how personal experiences help led to creating his latest body of work.

Mitchell also breaks down the song “Wind Of God” featuring Taelia Robinson. VaShawn says the “wind is what we need in our lives” and you will hear how the Bible Story of Elijah helped create such a beautiful song.

