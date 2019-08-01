Ericaism: Don’t Be The Joke On Purpose [VIDEO]

08.01.19
Erica Campbell recalled being a room with someone and how they were the funny person in the room. The thing about it was that they were making fun of themselves.

Erica mentioned that it wasn’t coming from a place of joy, but rather a low self-esteem.

Remember not to lessen yourself and don’t allow people to manipulate or mistreat you.

Erica encourages you to find friends that encourage you through out different situations.

Lastly she said, “Know that you’re loved.”

Make sure you listen to the full “Ericaism” up top!

was originally published on GetUpErica.com

