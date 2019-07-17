Confessions Of A Side Chick Roundtable With Y’anna Crawley & Vernon O. Williams III

This Friday, July 20th the hit stage play “Confessions Of A Side Chick” will be live at the Lincon Theatre.

In the play, Cassandra Crane, a hard-working mother of one struggles with her love of a man who uses her. She is holding on to a secret that is sure to rock the foundation of everyone around her.

To give us more of detail of what we can expect when we sit down for this epic play, Actress/Singer Y’Anna Crawley and Director Vernon O. Williams III sit down for this exclusive.

