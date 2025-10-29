Listen Live

Covfefe Chronicles | Ep. 12 – Donald Trump Wants to Know if He’s Going to Heaven

Donald Trump has started worrying about where he is going to spend eternity.

In a recent interview covered by HuffPost’s Brittany Wong, the 79-year-old mused aloud about heaven, salvation, and what his personal “report card” from God might look like. “I want to try and get to heaven, if possible,” Trump said. “But if I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed,” referring to his self-proclaimed ability to end the war in Ukraine, “that might help.” Then came the rest: “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. There’s some kind of report card up there someplace. If you don’t have heaven, why be good? I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven. I really don’t.” On the surface, it’s the kind of morbid musing any elderly man might have when the mirror starts looking like an hourglass. But Trump’s words open a window into something deeper that the reporter missed. I’m talking about an entire worldview that has shaped American religion, politics, and race for centuries.

We need to cut through the soft psychology to get to the harder truth that Trump’s theology isn’t just personal. It’s cultural. It’s the gospel of white supremacy dressed in Sunday best. If you listen closely, you’ll hear how Trump’s obsession with scoring points for salvation mirrors the moral economy of white-supremacist Christianity, which is a faith tradition that long ago fused spiritual worth with power, wealth, and control.

The same mindset that sees heaven as a gated community has long shaped the nation’s politics. The same logic that justified colonialism and genocide still echoes in the way power defines goodness in America today. So when Trump wonders if he’s “good enough” for heaven, the real question becomes: whose definition of “good” is he using? The one built on justice and humility, or the one built on hierarchy and self-preservation?

Trump’s theology isn’t just bad religion. It’s the spiritual grammar of empire. And in a nation still worshiping success over mercy, wealth over wisdom, and whiteness over worth, his anxiety about heaven might be the most honest sermon America’s ever preached.

Covfefe Chronicles | Ep. 12 – Donald Trump Wants to Know if He’s Going to Heaven was originally published on newsone.com

More from Praise 100.9
Men's health exam with doctor or psychiatrist working with patient having consultation on diagnostic examination on male disease or mental illness in medical clinic or hospital mental health service

October Highlights Depression, Mental Health Awareness

1hr

Yellow hot air balloon over the unique terrain of Cappadocia, Turkey

South Carolina neighborhood sees surprise hot air balloon landing

1hr

pregnancy and infant loss awareness month background, banner, card or poster design template is observed every year during October, to raise awareness about the mission. Vector illustration.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month Honors Families Nationwide

1hr

Sacramento Kings v Charlotte Hornets

Ex-Hornets player facing federal charges in betting investigation

1hr

Italian American Heritage Month Geometric shape pattern background, banner, card or poster design template is observed every year during October, to raise awareness about the mission. Vector

Italian American Heritage Month Celebrated Nationwide in October

1hr

Gourmet steak burger ready to eat

Charlotte Staple Restaurant Closing After Six Decades

2hr

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close