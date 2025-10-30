What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

As the year winds down, Netflix is giving us plenty to stream and celebrate. This November, the lineup is stacked with Black stories, stars, and style. From timeless comedies to powerful dramas, it’s another month where Black talent shines on screen and behind the scenes. Here’s what’s new, what’s nostalgic, and what you need to add to your watchlist right now.

Big Screen Hits To Heartfelt Originals

According to What’s On Netflix, November brings a balance of big-screen hits and heartfelt originals featuring some of our favorite actors, storytellers, and cultural icons. From Eddie Murphy’s 1998 and 2001 Dr. Dolittle franchise to his latest documentary, Being Eddie, Netflix is celebrating one of the most influential Black comedians and actors of our time. The project takes fans behind the curtain of Murphy’s decades-long career, giving a glimpse into the wit, wisdom, and work ethic that made him a household name.

Award-Winning Dramas

The platform isn’t stopping there. Viewers can also revisit impactful, award-winning dramas like Judas and the Black Messiah, Just Mercy, and King Richard. Each film highlights different aspects of Black resilience, leadership, and love. Judas and the Black Messiah offers a riveting portrayal of the Black Panther movement through the eyes of Fred Hampton and William O’Neal. While Just Mercy brings to light Bryan Stevenson’s real-life fight for justice and reform. In King Richard, Will Smith delivers a powerful portrayal of the man behind tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

Humor & Heart

For those craving a dose of humor and heart, Survivor’s Remorse and Tyler Perry’s Madea films add levity to the mix. Survivor’s Remorse continues to shine as a sharp, culturally grounded dramedy about fame and family. Meanwhile, Madea remains the hilarious, no-nonsense matriarch we can’t help but love.

This month’s lineup blends the past and present of Black entertainment, showcasing the beauty and range of Black storytelling across generations. Whether you’re laughing with Madea, crying through Just Mercy, or reliving the brilliance of Kaluuya and Foxx, November on Netflix is a whole Black experience worth celebrating. Netflix celebrates these stories and offers a home on screen.

Here’s what’s streaming next month on Netflix:

1. A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) Source:YouTube Tia Mowry brings warmth and holiday spirit in this cozy TV movie about love, nostalgia, and second chances. Perfect for early tree-trimmers and cocoa sippers alike. 2. Dr. Dolittle (1998) & Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) Source:YouTube Eddie Murphy’s classic family comedies return, proving that laughter—and talking animals—never go out of style. 3. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) Source:YouTube Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield deliver Oscar-nominated performances in this gripping historical drama about betrayal, revolution, and the price of justice. 4. Just Mercy (2019) Source:YouTube Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx lead this moving true story of attorney Bryan Stevenson’s fight for racial justice in America’s prison system. 5. Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Source:YouTube Kelly Rowland serves as producer and star in this holiday favorite about love, family, and finding joy when things don’t go as planned. 6. No Good Deed (2014) Source:YouTube Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson face off in this edge-of-your-seat thriller where charm meets chaos and survival is the name of the game. 7. The Little Things (2021) Source:YouTube Denzel Washington returns to detective work in this intense crime drama, proving once again why his presence alone commands the screen. 8. Tenet (2020) Source:YouTube John David Washington takes center stage in Christopher Nolan’s time-bending sci-fi epic. If you missed it in theaters, now’s the time to buckle up for the mind trip. 9. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) Source:YouTube Tyler Perry’s iconic matriarch is back spreading holiday chaos, laughter, and family lessons. 10. King Richard (2023) Source:YouTube Will Smith’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Richard Williams—father and coach to tennis legends Venus and Serena—remains a must-watch for its grit, heart, and inspiration. 11. Survivor’s Remorse (Seasons 1–4) Source:YouTube Jessie T. Usher and RonReaco Lee lead this Starz sports comedy-drama that tackles fame, family, and the cost of success. 12. Being Eddie (2025) Source:YouTube Netflix celebrates comedy royalty with this new documentary exploring Eddie Murphy’s trailblazing career—from stand-up to superstardom.