Watch All 5 Nights of our Spring 2022 Virtual Revival

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital


Thank you for joining us all week for our Spring virtual revival! We hope you were blessed by the music and powerful words of God from our special guests! If you would like to relive this week or if you missed any moment, you can watch all 5 nights below…

Watch All 5 Nights of our Spring 2022 Virtual Revival  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Night 1: Joshua Rogers and Rev Dr. Taft Quincey Heatley

2. Night 2: Marvin Sapp & Dr. Jamison Hunter

3. Night 3: Charles Butler Jr. & Trinity + Bishop Derek Grier

4. Night 4: JJ Hairston & Bishop Leonard B. Lacey

5. Night 5: Dawkins & Dawkins + Pastor Tim Seay

