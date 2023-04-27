Was Bryce Young the right choice? Fans react to Panthers pick

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers go all in on Bryce Young, picking the quarterback No. 1 overall in 2023 NFL Draft.

Young stats and talent speak for themselves but leading up to the draft, league coaches and coordinators questioned his size.

At 5-foot-10, he’d be just the third quarterback in the recent draft era shorter than 6 feet to be picked in the first round, joining Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel.

ESPN reports, Over the years, the NFL draft industry has been based on principles: height, weight, and speed. These archetypes have been around for a while, acting as guidelines and checkpoints for brands hoping to steer clear of mistakes.

Could Young be an expectation? Fans react to the Panthers’ pick:

