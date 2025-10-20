Listen Live
News

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Published on October 20, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator is without a doubt a top draw as a musical act currently but before his current superstardom, the founding member of the Odd Future collective hedged his bets on being offensive as possible. With some of T’s older posts resurfacing across social media, fans are placing the rapper, singer, and producer on the cancel train.

Tyler, The Creator has long moved beyond his zanier days with Odd Future, toning down some of the harsh language and imagery that launched the crew to online infamy and spawned a new generation of acts who were inspired by the prodigqous lyrics of Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, and others in the crew.

Many of the social media posts appeared on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, and they were anti-Black, misogynistic in tone, and sometimes violent. It appears that fans are noticing the artist born Tyler Okonma is combing through social media to delete some of his past offenses, but eagle-eyed fans have caught some of those messages before the California star got to them.

In fairness, Tyler, The Creator seemed to have moved on from the inherently online persona he wielded in his earlier days although some of that acerbic wit and bite still exits in his posts and music.

On X and BlueSky, reactions to Tyler’s old posts are all over the map. We’ve got them listed below.

Photo: Getty

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Trending

Trending

News

Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us [Gallery]

Entertainment

Isabel Davis Shares the Heart Behind Her Powerful New Single “Jesus”

Lake Norman Empowerment Festival
Local

Lake Norman Empowerment Festival: Know Before You Go

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close