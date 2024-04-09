Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan where Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. How do you break fast on Eid? Before the breaking of the fast, tradition calls for cleansing, new clothes, and prayer that kicks off a multi-day celebration of festivities with friends, family, and then feasting! Below are Eid al-Fitr foods to break fast with.

SEE ALSO: Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan

Traditional Eid al-Fitr Foods To Break Fast With was originally published on elev8.com