Listen Live
Lifestyle

Traditional Eid al-Fitr Foods To Break Fast With

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan where Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. How do you break fast on Eid? Before the breaking of the fast, tradition calls for cleansing, new clothes, and prayer that kicks off a multi-day celebration of festivities with friends, family, and then feasting! Below are Eid al-Fitr foods to break fast with.

SEE ALSO: Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan

Traditional Eid al-Fitr Foods To Break Fast With  was originally published on elev8.com

1. Baklava

Baklava Source:Getty

2. Stuffed Dates

Stuffed Dates Source:Getty

3. Butter Cookies

Butter Cookies Source:Getty

4. Atayef

Atayef Source:Getty

5. Fatira and Cambaabur Bread

Fatira and Cambaabur Bread Source:Getty

6. Bean Pie

Bean Pie Source:Getty

7. Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma Source:Getty

8. Tajine

Tajine Source:Getty

9. Manti

Manti Source:Getty

10. Bolani

Bolani Source:Getty

11. Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang Source:Getty
Trending
11 items
Lifestyle

Traditional Eid al-Fitr Foods To Break Fast With

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

modern college campus buildings
Local

UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Red Wine Being Poured Into a Crystal Wine Glass
Local

Charlotte’s Culinary Scene

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Gold Star with Light Sparks Effect
Local

Charlotte Company Receives Top EPA Honor

A table of Chinese food
Local

New Authentic Chinese Eatery Debuts in South End

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close