Tim Bowman Jr. came to The DMV to praise the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! He definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped he’d sing and he did that plus more!



Continue scrolling for photos from his Spirit of Praise performance!

Tim Bowman Jr. Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video] was originally published on praisedc.com