The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Dec. 10th, 2025, 9:15 A.M.
The House is set for a Wednesday vote on a nine hundred billion dollar defense policy bill as lawmakers race to finalize the measure before the end of the year. The compromise package, unveiled Sunday night, spans more than three thousand pages and authorizes eight billion dollars more than the Trump administration originally requested.
House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the legislation, calling it a key step in advancing the administration’s Peace Through Strength agenda. The bill seeks to codify several Trump executive orders, strengthen border security, limit Pentagon diversity training efforts and invest in the defense industrial base.
Even with the bill’s history of bipartisan passage, political friction has surfaced. Republican Elise Stefanik recently criticized Johnson for initially blocking a measure that requires the FBI to alert Congress when it launches counterintelligence investigations into federal candidates. That language was added after their public dispute. Johnson has also faced pushback after a proposal to expand IVF coverage for military families was removed.
The bill authorizes active duty troop involvement at the United States and Mexico border and establishes development of a Golden Dome defensive system against aerial threats. It also grants service members a three point eight percent pay raise and bans transgender women from participating in women’s athletic programs at military academies.
The legislation includes four hundred million dollars in military aid for Ukraine in both twenty twenty six and twenty twenty seven. Another provision freezes part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget until the Pentagon submits unedited footage of recent military strikes and overdue reports.
After the House vote, the bill will move to the Senate for approval.
From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.
1. Dueling Republican and Democratic health care proposals expected in Congress
2. Trump announces $12 billion aid for farmers, Supreme Court hears FTC firing case, more | The Takeout
3. Supreme Court agrees to hear case on Trump’s birthright citizenship order
4. Luigi Mangione’s pretrial hearings postponed after he skips court over sickness
5. Alarming new data shows major jobs cuts in the private sector for November
6. Trump insists Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine after Witkoff and Kushner’s Russia trip
7. FBI arrests man suspected of placing pipe bombs in D.C. before Jan. 6 riots, sources say
8. Judge orders Trump administration to fully fund November SNAP benefits for millions of Americans
9. Trump administration has 66,000 people in ICE custody
10. October marks worst layoffs in 22 years; American household debt reaches record high
11. Virginia teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student awarded $10 million in civil case
12. FAA air traffic reductions could impact some of the busiest U.S. airports
13. Government shutdown set to be longest in American history after failed Senate vote
14. UPS plane crashes in Louisville, sparking massive fire
15. Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84
16. Millions of Americans brace for higher health insurance costs as open enrollment begins
17. Hurricane Melissa’s destruction across the Caribbean seen in new videos
18. Sean Grayson found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Sonya Massey shooting
19. Word of the year for 2025 is “67,” Dictionary.com announces
20. 25 states sue Trump administration over SNAP food stamp funding freeze
21. What to know about Hurricane Melissa as it churns toward Jamaica
22. Millions of Americans set to lose SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1
23. Federal workers set to miss first full paycheck during government shutdown
24. What we know about the investigations that led to arrests of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, others
25. Furloughed federal workers turn to food bank during government shutdown
26. U.S. records highest number of measles cases since 1992, CDC says
27. Tariffs starting to impact consumer prices, analysis finds
28. Demolition begins on White House East Wing for Trump’s ballroom
29. Millions take part in “No Kings” protests across the U.S.
30. Nearly 70% of U.S. adults would be considered obese under proposed new definition, study finds
31. Fired CDC worker warns shutdown program cuts could lead to American deaths
32. Judge blocks Trump administration from firing workers during shutdown for now
33. What happens now in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza peace plan
34. Trump to visit Middle East as Israel prepares for hostage release
35. What we know about reductions in force across federal government amid shutdown
36. New York AG Letitia James indicted, Israel and Hamas sign Gaza deal, more
37. How the government shutdown impacts the U.S. economy
38. Israel, Hamas reach deal to release all hostages, begin withdrawing troops, Trump says
39. Details on health care fight at center of government shutdown
40. Man arrested for allegedly starting Palisades Fire in California
41. Government shutdown uncertainty and staffing issues lead to flight delays
42. Rising tensions between U.S. and Venezuela amid military strikes on alleged drug boats
43. Travelers face flight delays as government shutdown compounds air traffic control shortages
44. Electronic Arts acquired in $55 billion deal, largest private buyout in history
45. Breaking down Hamas’ partial acceptance of Trump’s Gaza peace plan
46. New alarming signs about U.S. jobs
47. 22 people found dead in Houston-area bayous this year
48. Senate fails again to pass spending bills, government shutdown continues
49. Government shuts down
50. Hamas leaning toward accepting Trump’s Gaza peace plan, source says
51. Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl after refusing to tour in U.S.
52. Federal workers at risk of mass layoffs if government shuts down
53. Latest details on Michigan LDS church shooting that killed at least 4
54. Man who killed four at New York office building had low-stage CTE, medical examiner says
55. ICE detains superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, district says
56. Trump signs order on TikTok, federal agencies told to prepare for layoffs, more | The Daily Report
57. 3 people shot at ICE facility in Dallas, officials say
58. Tylenol maker reacts to Trump administration linking use during pregnancy to autism
59. Breaking down Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autisms
60. Jimmy Kimmel returning to air Tuesday
61. Government shutdown looms after GOP funding bill fails in Senate
62. Fallout from ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk remarks
63. CDC panel changes measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine recommendation
64. Former CDC director to testify before Senate committee about her firing
65. Kash Patel clashes with senators at hearing over his FBI leadership
66. Trump teases framework for TikTok deal
67. Several HBCUs face series of fake violent threats
68. Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad
69. U.S. marks 24 years since 9/11 terror attacks with ceremonies in NYC, Pentagon
70. Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University |
71. Kamala Harris says letting Biden run for reelection was reckless
72. Justice Department charges man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte
73. Trump walks back Chicago threats, says “we’re not going to war”
74. National Guard troops to remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, sources say
75. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wraps heated Senate testimony
76. 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel
77. Trump revokes Harris’ Secret Service detail
78. New massive ICE detention center in Texas
79. Details on CDC Director Susan Monarez’s refusal to step down
80. Minneapolis shooter targeted children in pews during school mass, officials say
81. Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Maryland’s federal judges over immigration order
82. Trump says he’ll seek death penalty for any murders in D.C.
83. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?
84. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns
85. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north
86. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise
87. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline
88. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor
89. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.
90. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots
91. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more
92. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal
93. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters
94. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says
95. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic
96. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police
97. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more
98. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024
99. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business
100. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds
101. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days
102. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference
103. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public
104. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say
105. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan
106. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner
107. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%
108. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast
109. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress
110. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”
111. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect
112. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm
113. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms
114. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision
115. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty
116. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him
117. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
118. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims
119. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison
120. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline
121. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches
122. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say
123. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs
124. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE
125. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports
126. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods
127. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized
128. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote
129. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports
130. Trump budget bill stalls in House
131. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing
132. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam
133. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know
134. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial
135. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote
136. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students
137. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill
138. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline
139. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”
140. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada
141. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill
142. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power
143. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda
144. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow
145. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans
146. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites
147. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now
148. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar
149. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East
150. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world
151. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
152. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move
153. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”
154. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces
155. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds
156. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up
157. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal
158. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won
159. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies
160. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates
161. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict
162. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill
163. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says
164. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill
165. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports
166. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities
167. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers
168. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade
169. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other
170. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants
171. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela
172. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran
173. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway
174. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash
175. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel
176. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue
177. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention
178. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean
179. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles
180. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies
181. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges
182. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations
183. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says
184. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations
185. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double
186. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”
187. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands
188. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge
189. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court
190. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE
191. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion
192. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard
193. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools
194. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools
195. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody
196. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”
197. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
198. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban
199. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework
200. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash
201. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak
202. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer
203. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan
204. Trump makes trade deal with China
205. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV
206. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying
207. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume
208. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport
209. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003
210. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis
211. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration
212. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate
213. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans
214. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”
215. Pope Francis dies at age 88
216. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations
217. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ
218. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized
219. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King
220. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics
221. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City
222. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations
223. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies
224. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs
225. Trump delays TikTok ban again
226. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news
227. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries
228. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says
229. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest
230. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies
231. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president
232. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake
233. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers
234. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?
235. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs
236. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats
237. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials
238. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?
239. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B
240. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education
241. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service
242. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space
243. Trump deportations challenged in court
244. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.
245. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms
246. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts
247. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown
248. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames
249. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs
250. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed
251. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans
252. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections
253. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states
254. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce
255. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February
256. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect
257. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic
258. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags
259. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession
260. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza
261. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack
262. The government tries to avoid a shutdown
263. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation
264. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years
265. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada
266. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads
267. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2
268. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department
269. Trump addresses Congress
270. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect
271. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US
272. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office
273. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people
274. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont
275. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA
276. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages
277. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show
278. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials
279. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email
280. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director
281. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025
282. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says
283. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
284. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash
285. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport
286. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money
287. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera
288. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system
289. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season
290. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta
291. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures
292. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
293. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl
294. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now
295. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote
296. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego
297. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport
298. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps
299. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
300. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration
301. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head
302. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave
303. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance
304. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages
305. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead
306. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports
307. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump
308. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong
309. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education
310. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates
311. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood
312. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.
313. White House rescinds federal aid freeze
314. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants
315. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance
316. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts
317. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship
318. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave
319. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions
320. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in
321. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President
322. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members
323. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.
324. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect
325. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban
326. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy
327. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
328. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
329. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban
330. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas
331. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.
332. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres
333. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”
334. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana
335. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation
336. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
337. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom
338. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY
339. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’
