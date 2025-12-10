Listen Live
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Published on December 10, 2025

Updated Dec. 10th, 2025, 9:15 A.M.

The House is set for a Wednesday vote on a nine hundred billion dollar defense policy bill as lawmakers race to finalize the measure before the end of the year. The compromise package, unveiled Sunday night, spans more than three thousand pages and authorizes eight billion dollars more than the Trump administration originally requested.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the legislation, calling it a key step in advancing the administration’s Peace Through Strength agenda. The bill seeks to codify several Trump executive orders, strengthen border security, limit Pentagon diversity training efforts and invest in the defense industrial base.

Even with the bill’s history of bipartisan passage, political friction has surfaced. Republican Elise Stefanik recently criticized Johnson for initially blocking a measure that requires the FBI to alert Congress when it launches counterintelligence investigations into federal candidates. That language was added after their public dispute. Johnson has also faced pushback after a proposal to expand IVF coverage for military families was removed.

The bill authorizes active duty troop involvement at the United States and Mexico border and establishes development of a Golden Dome defensive system against aerial threats. It also grants service members a three point eight percent pay raise and bans transgender women from participating in women’s athletic programs at military academies.

The legislation includes four hundred million dollars in military aid for Ukraine in both twenty twenty six and twenty twenty seven. Another provision freezes part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget until the Pentagon submits unedited footage of recent military strikes and overdue reports.

After the House vote, the bill will move to the Senate for approval.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

 

1. Dueling Republican and Democratic health care proposals expected in Congress

2. Trump announces $12 billion aid for farmers, Supreme Court hears FTC firing case, more | The Takeout

3. Supreme Court agrees to hear case on Trump’s birthright citizenship order

4. Luigi Mangione’s pretrial hearings postponed after he skips court over sickness

5. Alarming new data shows major jobs cuts in the private sector for November

6. Trump insists Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine after Witkoff and Kushner’s Russia trip

7. FBI arrests man suspected of placing pipe bombs in D.C. before Jan. 6 riots, sources say

8. Judge orders Trump administration to fully fund November SNAP benefits for millions of Americans

9. Trump administration has 66,000 people in ICE custody

10. October marks worst layoffs in 22 years; American household debt reaches record high

11. Virginia teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student awarded $10 million in civil case

12. FAA air traffic reductions could impact some of the busiest U.S. airports

13. Government shutdown set to be longest in American history after failed Senate vote

14. UPS plane crashes in Louisville, sparking massive fire

15. Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

16. Millions of Americans brace for higher health insurance costs as open enrollment begins

17. Hurricane Melissa’s destruction across the Caribbean seen in new videos

18. Sean Grayson found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Sonya Massey shooting

19. Word of the year for 2025 is “67,” Dictionary.com announces

20. 25 states sue Trump administration over SNAP food stamp funding freeze

21. What to know about Hurricane Melissa as it churns toward Jamaica

22. Millions of Americans set to lose SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1

23. Federal workers set to miss first full paycheck during government shutdown

24. What we know about the investigations that led to arrests of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, others

25. Furloughed federal workers turn to food bank during government shutdown

26. U.S. records highest number of measles cases since 1992, CDC says

27. Tariffs starting to impact consumer prices, analysis finds

28. Demolition begins on White House East Wing for Trump’s ballroom

29. Millions take part in “No Kings” protests across the U.S.

30. Nearly 70% of U.S. adults would be considered obese under proposed new definition, study finds

31. Fired CDC worker warns shutdown program cuts could lead to American deaths

32. Judge blocks Trump administration from firing workers during shutdown for now

33. What happens now in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza peace plan

34. Trump to visit Middle East as Israel prepares for hostage release

35. What we know about reductions in force across federal government amid shutdown

36. New York AG Letitia James indicted, Israel and Hamas sign Gaza deal, more

37. How the government shutdown impacts the U.S. economy

38. Israel, Hamas reach deal to release all hostages, begin withdrawing troops, Trump says

39. Details on health care fight at center of government shutdown

40. Man arrested for allegedly starting Palisades Fire in California

41. Government shutdown uncertainty and staffing issues lead to flight delays

42. Rising tensions between U.S. and Venezuela amid military strikes on alleged drug boats

43. Travelers face flight delays as government shutdown compounds air traffic control shortages

44. Electronic Arts acquired in $55 billion deal, largest private buyout in history

45. Breaking down Hamas’ partial acceptance of Trump’s Gaza peace plan

46. New alarming signs about U.S. jobs

47. 22 people found dead in Houston-area bayous this year

48. Senate fails again to pass spending bills, government shutdown continues

49. Government shuts down

50. Hamas leaning toward accepting Trump’s Gaza peace plan, source says

51. Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl after refusing to tour in U.S.

52. Federal workers at risk of mass layoffs if government shuts down

53. Latest details on Michigan LDS church shooting that killed at least 4

54. Man who killed four at New York office building had low-stage CTE, medical examiner says

55. ICE detains superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, district says

56. Trump signs order on TikTok, federal agencies told to prepare for layoffs, more | The Daily Report

57. 3 people shot at ICE facility in Dallas, officials say

58. Tylenol maker reacts to Trump administration linking use during pregnancy to autism

59. Breaking down Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autisms

60. Jimmy Kimmel returning to air Tuesday

61. Government shutdown looms after GOP funding bill fails in Senate

62. Fallout from ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk remarks

63. CDC panel changes measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine recommendation

64. Former CDC director to testify before Senate committee about her firing

65. Kash Patel clashes with senators at hearing over his FBI leadership

66. Trump teases framework for TikTok deal

67. Several HBCUs face series of fake violent threats

68. Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad

69. U.S. marks 24 years since 9/11 terror attacks with ceremonies in NYC, Pentagon

70. Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University |

71. Kamala Harris says letting Biden run for reelection was reckless

72. Justice Department charges man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte

73. Trump walks back Chicago threats, says “we’re not going to war”

74. National Guard troops to remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, sources say

75. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wraps heated Senate testimony

76. 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel

77. Trump revokes Harris’ Secret Service detail

78. New massive ICE detention center in Texas

79. Details on CDC Director Susan Monarez’s refusal to step down

80. Minneapolis shooter targeted children in pews during school mass, officials say

81. Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Maryland’s federal judges over immigration order

82. Trump says he’ll seek death penalty for any murders in D.C.

83. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?

84. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns

85. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north

86. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise

87. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline

88. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor

89. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.

90. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots

91. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more

92. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal

93. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters

94. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says

95. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic

96. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police

97. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more

98. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024

99. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business

100. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds

101. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days

102. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference

103. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public

104. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say

105. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan

106. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner

107. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%

108. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast

109. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress

110. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”

111. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect

112. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm

113. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms

114. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision

115. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty

116. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him

117. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

118. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims

119. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison

120. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline

121. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches

122. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say

123. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs

124. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE

125. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports

126. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods

127. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized

128. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote

129. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports

130. Trump budget bill stalls in House

131. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing

132. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam

133. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know

134. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial

135. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote

136. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students

137. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill

138. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline

139. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”

140. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada

141. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill

142. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power

143. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda

144. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow

145. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans

146. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites

147. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now

148. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar

149. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East

150. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world

151. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

152. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move

153. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”

154. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces

155. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds

156. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up

157. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal

158. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won

159. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

160. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates

161. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict

162. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill

163. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says

164. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill

165. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports

166. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

167. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

168. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade

169. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other

170. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants

171. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

172. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran

173. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway

174. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash

175. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel

176. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue

177. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention

178. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean

179. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles

180. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies

181. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges

182. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations

183. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says

184. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations

185. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double

186. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”

187. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands

188. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge

189. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court

190. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE

191. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion

192. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard

193. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools

194. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools

195. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody

196. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”

197. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

198. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban

199. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework

200. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash

201. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak

202. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

203. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan

204. Trump makes trade deal with China

205. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV

206. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying

207. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume

208. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport

209. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003

210. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis

211. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration

212. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate

213. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans

214. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”

215. Pope Francis dies at age 88

216. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations

217. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ

218. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized

219. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King

220. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics

221. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City

222. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations

223. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies

224. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs

225. Trump delays TikTok ban again

226. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news

227. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries

228. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says

229. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest

230. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies

231. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president

232. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake

233. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers

234. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?

235. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs

236. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats

237. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials

238. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?

239. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B

240. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education

241. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service

242. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space

243. Trump deportations challenged in court

244. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.

245. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms

246. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts

247. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown

248. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames

249. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs

250. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed

251. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans

252. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections

253. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states

254. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce

255. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February

256. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect

257. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

258. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags

259. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession

260. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza

261. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack

262. The government tries to avoid a shutdown

263. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation

264. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years

265. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada

266. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads

267. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2

268. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department

269. Trump addresses Congress

270. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect

271. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US

272. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office

273. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people

274. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont

275. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA

276. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages

277. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show

278. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials

279. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email

280. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director

281. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025

282. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says

283. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

284. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash

285. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport

286. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

287. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera

288. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system

289. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season

290. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta

291. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures

292. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

293. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl

294. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now

295. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote

296. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego

297. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport

298. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps

299. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

300. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration

301. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head

302. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave

303. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance

304. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages

305. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead

306. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports

307. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump

308. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong

309. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education

310. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates

311. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

312. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.

313. White House rescinds federal aid freeze

314. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants

315. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance

316. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

317. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship

318. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave

319. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions

320. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in

321. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President

322. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members

323. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.

324. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect

325. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

326. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy

327. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

328. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

329. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban

330. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas

331. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.

332. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres

333. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”

334. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana

335. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

336. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping

337. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom

338. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY

339. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’

