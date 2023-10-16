Listen Live
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Published on October 16, 2023

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Source: Javier Garcia / @theplevel


Tasha Cobbs-Leonard came to The DMV to close out The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! She definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped she’d sing and she did that plus more!

Continue scrolling for photos from her Spirit of Praise performance!

1. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

2. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

3. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

4. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

5. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

6. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

7. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

8. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

9. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

10. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

11. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

12. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

13. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

14. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

15. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

16. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

17. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

18. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

19. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

20. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

21. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

22. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

23. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

24. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

25. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

26. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

27. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

28. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

29. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

30. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

31. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

32. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

33. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

34. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

35. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

36. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

37. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

38. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

39. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

40. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

41. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

42. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

43. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

