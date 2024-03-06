Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ VP Calls for Ceasefire, Super Tuesday, and More!

Birthdays

DL Hughley

Tyla The Creator, 33

Shaquille O’Neal, 52

Stedman Graham, 73 (Oprah’s partner)

Beanie Sigel, 50

Rob49, 25

Anna Maria Horsford, 76 (Amen, Mother on Friday)

Tom Arnold, 65

Bubba Sparxxx, 47

Alisha Boe, 27 (13 Reasons Why)

Rob Reiner, 74 (Director, ALL In The Family)

REMEMBERING

Michelangelo (Painter 1475-1564)

Harriet Tubman (1820-1913)

Yvette Wilson (Andell on Moesha/The Parkers 1964-2012)

Ed McMahon (Tonight Show sidekick, Star Search 1923-2009)

Marion Barry (Former DC Mayor, 1936-2014)

Sylvia Robinson (70’s R&B singer, founder of first Hip Hop label Sugar Hill Records 1935-2011)

Mary Wilson (The Supremes 1944-2021)

VP Calls for Ceasefire, Super Tuesday, and More!

1. More Like a So-So Tuesday… Source:Getty More Like a So-So Tuesday… What You Need to Know: In years past, any other Super Tuesday primary contests drew interest among political nerds, but for the most recent Super Tuesday, it was little more than a confirmation of what many saw months ago: a general election contest between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. Rarely are surprises expected in contests where the President is seeking a second term, with little to minimal competition. Michigan’s “Uncommitted” voters had a greater effect on Joe Biden’s numbers than any other competitors like Marianne Williamson and Congressman Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Three years of campaigning by Donald Trump eliminated much of the competition before the contests even began in January with a caucus in Iowa and primary in New Hampshire.

2. Vice President Harris Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Source:Getty Vice President Harris Calls for Immediate Ceasefire WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Vice President Kamala Harris has intensified calls for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, marking one of the most direct appeals by a U.S. official to address the crisis. During an event in Selma, Alabama, commemorating the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Vice President Harris addressed the crowd, demanding an end to the violence that has plagued the region. She emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, stating, “Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire, for at least the next six weeks, which is currently on the table.” Harris stressed the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, describing families resorting to eating leaves or animal feed, women giving birth without proper medical care, and children succumbing to malnutrition and dehydration. She called the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe” and urged the Israeli government to significantly increase the flow of aid into the region without any excuses.

3. Stress & Your Weight: Here’s What You Need to Know Source:Getty Stress & Your Weight: Here’s What You Need to Know What You Need to Know: Stress heavily impacts health outcomes. Facing personal challenges, dealing with work stressors, or even encountering everyday microaggressions can impact plans to lose or gain weight. “There are several connections between stress and weight,” according to Dr. Chris Pernell, Public Health And Preventive Medicine Physician CEO of The Esther Group. Unfortunately, when we are stressed, our cortisol levels are higher, and we can pack on pounds much easier,” said Jeanine Downie, M.D., director of Image Dermatology. She labeled risks associated with obesity particularly harmful to Black people. “African-Americans, both males and females, are consistently more overweight than their white counterparts,” continued Dr. Downie. “Obesity has a huge role in the destabilization of our health as a people. It can lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, stroke, heart attack and more.” (READ MORE)

4. Ghana’s Parliament Passes Anti-Homosexuality Bill Source:Getty Ghana’s Parliament Passes Anti-Homosexuality Bill WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: On February 28, Ghana passed a bill that made it illegal to identify as a member of the LGBTQIA community. The bill was first introduced in 20211 and targets allies as well. In Ghana, homosexuality is illegal and a person identifying as LGBTQ+ could face up to three years in prison. In addition, if this bill is passed, anyone involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy campaigns could face up to 10 years in prison. The bill also encourages the public to report members of the LGBTQ+ community to the authorities. The bill was drafted in response to the opening of Ghana’s fist LGBTQ+ community center in the capital, Accra, in Januray 2021. The police immediately shut it down due to protests and pressure from religious entities.