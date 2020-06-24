Spoiler Alert! Best Reactions To ‘Greenleaf’ Season 5 Premiere

Greenleaf season 5 premiered on OWN last night and it’s already off to a spicy start!

SPOILER ALERT!

One (or two?!) of Grace’s sons passed away, Charity’s petty level advanced, Sophia got her heartbroken (again), Jacob might have a side baby and Kerissa is being extra messy.

Can you believe this season will be the show’s last? Be sure to enjoy the final episodes and check out the best reactions to the finale season opener below…

