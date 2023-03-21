Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died.

We look back at some of the greats who passed away in 2023.

Learn more about the notable Black people we’ve lost in 2023…

1. Randall Robinson, Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Source:Getty Robinson, who was also a lawyer, author, and the founder of TransAfrica, a nonprofit advocacy group that influenced U.S. foreign policy as it pertains to countries in the African diaspora, died Friday. Journalist Roland Martin tweeted on Saturday that Robinson’s sister confirmed the death in a text message that her brother “passed away yesterday at dawn.”

2. Lance Reddick, Actor Source:Getty Lance Reddick, the actor widely known for his role in the hit cable crime drama, “The Wire,” has died, according to reports. First reported by TMZ, Reddick was found dead at his home in California on Friday morning. His cause of death was not immediately reported. TMZ reported that law enforcement said the death of the 60-year-old “appears to be natural.” NBC News published a statement from Reddick’s publicist asking to respect the actor’s grieving family’s privacy. “Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes,” Mia Hansen said. “Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.” Reddick also made a name for starring in the John Wick movie series, the latest of which he had been in the middle of promoting when he died. “John Wick: Chapter 4” is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on March 24. Reddick rose to fame playing the character of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Cedric Daniels, who appeared in all five seasons of “The Wire” on HBO. Acting wasn’t Reddick’s only talent in the arts. In 2011, he released his first album, “Contemplations and Rememberances.”

He previously attended the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, where he studied classical composition. He also played piano and said he always wanted to be a musician, but the acting jobs came first, which allowed him to take care of his family. Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and two children, daughter Yvonne Nicole and son Christopher Reddick.

3. Wayne Shorter, jazz legend Source:Getty Legendary jazz musician Wayne Shorter died on March 2 at the age of 89 in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed by his publicist Alisse Kingsley. The saxophonist and composer was one of the most influential jazz musicians on the planet. Coming in prominence in the 1950s, Shorter was the primary composer for Art Blakey’s Bass Messengers. He would later partner with Miles Davis joining his Second Great Quintet, then co-founding the world-renowned jazz fusion band Weather Report. Shorter composed 20 albums as a bandleader of the Weather Report. He also recorded several albums for Blue Note Records, composing the majority of the music.

4. Huey ‘Piano’ Smith, rock ‘n roll pianist Source:Getty From the New York Times: Huey “Piano” Smith, whose two-fisted keyboard style and rambunctious songs propelled the sound of New Orleans R&B into the pop Top 10 in the late 1950s, died on Feb. 13 at his home in Baton Rouge. He was 89. His daughter Acquelyn Donsereaux confirmed his death. Mr. Smith wrote songs that became cornerstones of New Orleans R&B and rock ’n’ roll perennials, notably “Rocking Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu,” “Don’t You Just Know It” and “Sea Cruise.”

5. Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Source:Getty Atlanta civic leader Thomas W. Dortch Jr., the chairman of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s board and former leader of 100 Black Men of America, has died at the age of 72. No cause or date of Dortch’s death was immediately reported. The Georgia native was also a successful businessman in his own right.

6. Brandon Smiley, 32 Source:Getty “I just had bad news this morning. I’m on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family,” Rickey said in a video. “My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning.” No official word on his passing.

7. Kevin Lemons, 44 Official Announcement from The Lemons Family 🕊️ It is with great sadness that we announce the transition of our Founder – Kevin Lemons. Please keep his wife Tiunna, Family and Higher Calling lifted in prayer as we all process this sudden loss. Thank you all for the outpouring of love already shown. We are so appreciative and grateful for each of you! 🍋🕊️

8. Gangsta Boo, 43 Source:Getty Mitchell was the second woman to join Three 6 Mafia in the early ’90s, and after her departure from the group, she continued to record mixtapes and appear on singles from the likes of Gucci Mane, La Chat, and more. When she was fifteen, she contributed to Three 6’s Mystic Stylez album and remained a fixture in Memphis through her untimely passing. Tap To Read More

9. Fred White, Earth Wind & Fire Drummer, 67 Source:Getty Verdine White confirmed the news on Instagram saying Our family is saddened today. With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White.

