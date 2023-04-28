Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co hosted their grand reopening of the landmark flagship store on April 27, 2023, in New York City. The swanky event garnered Hollywood’s elite to celebrate the timeless brand.
Much like an awards show, this grand reopening featured our faves dressed to the nines. From black cocktail dresses to sharp, two-piece suits, stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Michael B Jordan brought their A-game. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from Tiffany & Co’s grand reopening event.
RELATED CONTENT: Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In A Yellow Marni Suit
Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Pic
Gabrielle Union: Truth Be Told
Red Carpet Rundown: These Stars Shined Brightly At Tiffany & Co’s NYC Grand Re-Opening was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union was a sight for sore eyes at the grand reopening of Tiffany’s flagship store. The actress walked the carpet with her husband but stopped for a few solo pictures. Union stunned in a sheer black ruffled Elie Saab dress. She wore her hair in butt-length braids styled with half of her hair in a top bun and the other half cascading down her back.
2. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross slays every red carpet she graces. It’s in her blood. The actress and Pattern Haircare creator wore a black Ferragamo ensemble that featured a sheer top and loose bottom.
3. Zoë KravitzSource:Getty
Zoë Kravitz looked like a poster girl for the Tiffany’s brand in a black pencil skirt and a white blouse. The actress looked classic and timeless, which perfectly aligns with the company.
4. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Michael B. Jordan never met a red carpet he didn’t slay. The Creed actor looked dapper in a black suit.
5. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish also wore black to the grand reopening. The actress looked radiant in a Christian Siriano gown.
6. Helen Lasichanh Williams and Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty
Helen Lasichanh Williams and Pharrell Williams rarely get dressed up for red carpet events. In fact, the couple is known for their relaxed and comfortable style.
7. Gayle KingSource:Getty
Gayle King made an appearance at the reopening in a blue satin jumpsuit.