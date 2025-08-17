Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

Serayah is officially back on the red carpet and looking like every bit of that girl. The actress-singer just made her first high-profile appearance since giving birth this May.

Spoiler Alert: The Empire star ate. She slayed and werked the carpet like she never left.

The new mom, who shares her first child with rapper Joey Bada$$, was one of several Black celebrities in Nashville for the 40th Stellar Awards. All brought their style A-game to celebrate gospel music’s biggest night, but Serayah’s sexy yet sophisticated look stood out.

Serayah McNeill’s Post-Baby Snapback Steals The Show At The Stellar Awards

Serayah chose a strapless black gown that hugged her body and showed off her curves. The ruched bodice, the sleek floor-length silhouette—it was giving classic, sultry, and grown woman all at once. Baby where?

When it came to styling, hair, and beauty, Serayah kept it clean but intentional. While she rocked stacked rings, she opted for no necklaces or bracelets, letting her melanin shine. Her coordinated glam was beat to perfection. She wore a natural, glowy look with nude lips, soft lashes, and a sleek updo.

Serayah Is In Her Fashionable, Fabulous, & Fly Mommy Era – And We Love That For Her

Her head-turning look comes just a month after Serayah hopped on Instagram, updating fans about her new life as a mom. In her July 20 “Life Lately Dump,” she spoke on her new bundle of joy, thanked fans for their love, and casually let us know she’s engaged to Joey Bada$$. (It was the subtle ring flex for us.)

“2 months postpartum.. Wowww, where do I begin?” she captioned her IG carousel post. “First, I want to thank everyone who’s reached out to me, congratulated me, and sent me love and support during this new chapter.”

Sis has been embracing her new life, family, and routine, and we are here for it! And while we will forever shout out times when Black women show up and show out, Seraya’s red carpet snapback is not that surprising.

The “Revenge” singer has been a fitness girly. Back in 2015, she told The Cut about her routine: “I’ve been doing hot yoga and go to this place called CorePower Yoga; they have a lot of different locations, and I’m actually loving it more than the gym. I’m usually a gym freak, but yoga gives me a good workout, along with clearing my mind. I try to go a few times a week at least.”

More recently, she took to Tik Tok to show fans her workout while pregnant and has pulled in her fiance Joey for a few sessions too.

It’s no surprise she looks this TF good postpartum.

Red Carpet Rundown: More Looks We Loved From the Stellar Awards

Of course, Serayah wasn’t the only one serving. The 40th Annual Stellar Awards red carpet was packed with major fashion moments. Keep scrolling to see our gallery: sequins, bold colors, metallic notes, and more.

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. CeCe Winans Source:Getty CeCe Winans didn’t just grace the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards red carpet, the gospel icon floated on it. We love her soft, angelic, and flowing champagne gown. With its sheer overlay and wide sleeves, its a moment every time CeCe moves. 2. DomiNque Perry Source:Getty DomiNque Perry masters jewel tones in this teal satin kaftan at the 40th awards presentation. With its deep V neckline and dramatic draping, the looks oozes effortless style. DomiNque’s sleek bob is the moment though – elevating the overall look and making it clean and modern. 3. Damita Source:Getty Did someone say golden goddess? Damita attended the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards in a look that turned the red carpet into her runway. We love her gown’s sculpted bustier top, mirrored triangle sequins and body hugging fit. And the golden blonde hair pulling the metallic monochromatic moment together? Chef’s kiss, Damita! 4. DeVon Franklin Source:Getty DeVon Franklin’s look was timeless red carpet menswear done right. He rocked a sharp, sleek, black-on-black tux that is tailored to perfection. His black flower broach and diamond chain and bracelet add just the right amount of swag. 5. Adia Source:Getty Who doesn’t love hot pink feathers? Adia gave big main character energy at the 40th Stellar Awards. Her look was playfold bold, and impossible to miss. Her cobalt blue eye clutch and pumps added a pop of color to the already fashion-forward look. 6. Trina Braxton Source:Getty Trina Braxton is not playing at the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Awards. Her golden sequin look is a classic glam girl favorite made modern with metallic feather details along both sides of the bodice of the dress. 7. Jordan G. Welch Source:Getty Jordan G. Welch wore purple for royalty and gold to cement her queen status at the Stellar Awards. Get into her structured top with bold shoulders, wide gold belt, and dramatic skirt complete with a couture hip design detail. 8. Jekalyn Carr Source:Getty Jekalyn Carr stepped out of her own fairy tale and onto the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards in this fit. Her cobalt sequins bodice brought allllll the Cinderella fairy godmother gramour and her ruffled skirt large and laid for the ‘gawds. The sparkle, the silhouette, and the details were everything.