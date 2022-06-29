R&B Albums To Listen To For Black Music Month [Listen]

HomeBlack Music Month

R&B Albums To Listen To For Black Music Month

Black Music Month

June is Black Music Month and we will be celebrating Black Music, Black Culture, and Black Excellence while giving you the soundtrack of America. R&B is known for being a genre that is good for any occasion, when you’re happy and celebrating, sad and going through the motions, or cleaning up your house on a Sunday morning. As a culture, we understand that the rhythm and blues in our music is what keeps great music alive for generations to keep experiencing over the years.

From Marvin Gaye to Mary J. Blige, and some Chaka Khan, without a doubt R&B music is the soundtrack to our lives, no matter what’s going on.

Listen to some of the best R&B albums over the years below.

playlist curated by India Monee’ & her father. 

1. Mary J. Blige x My Life

2. Erykah Badu x Baduizm

3. Luther Vandross x Never Too Much

4. Michael Jackson x Thriller

5. Prince x Purple Rain

6. Jodeci x Forever My Lady

7. Brandy x Brandy

8. Michael Jackson x Off The Wall

9. Monica x Miss Thang

10. Mary J. Blige x What’s The 411?

11. Whitney Houston x Whitney Houston

12. Usher x My Way

13. Aaliyah x One In A Million

14. Stevie Wonder x Hotter Than July

15. Keith Sweat x Make It Last Forever

16. Faith Evans x Faith

17. Guy x Guy

18. Anita Baker x Rapture

19. Boyz II Men x Cooleyhighharmony

20. Chaka Khan x I Feel For You

21. New Edition x Heart Break

22. Bell Biv DeVoe x Posion

23. En Vouge x Born To Sing

24. Silk x Lose Control

25. Mariah Carey x Daydream

26. Maxwell x Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite

27. Bobby Brown x Don’t Be Cruel

28. TLC x Crazysexycool

29. Lauryn Hill x The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

30. Janet Jackson x Control

