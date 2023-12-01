Outdoor ice skating rinks in Charlotte area

Nothing like slipping on a pair of ice skates and gliding around on the ice to get into the holiday spirit.
Charlotte has a lot of ice skating options around the city. This year, there are six outdoor ice skating rinks in the Charlotte area.
There are even a few just outside the area, located in Huntersville, Indian Trail, and one in Pineville.
A list of the best ice skating rinks in Charlotte:
1. Camp North Pole's rink
Camp North End is $15 for general admission and $10 for children 5 and under.
Where: Camp North End, 400 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC
When: November 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024
On December 2, 9, and 16, enjoy Mistletoe Market. On December 9, the Reindog Parade will be taking place. And during the same time as the ice skating, the Ford Building will be transformed into The Lodge at Camp North End, with cozy chalet seating, seasonal drinks and more.
2. Whitewater Center
UNWC’s open-air ice rink is $25, plus the $6 parking fee.
Where: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte
When:Open in mid-November, 2023 through mid-February, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays
Over 24,000 square feet, including two ice trails and two free skate zones.
3. Light the Knights Festival
At Truist Field you can get an ice skate and snow tube pass for $40, which includes the cost of admission.
Where: Truist Field, 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte, NC
When: November 22, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Light the Knights will feature some hockey games on the rink. Also, the snow tubing slope now has 10 lanes.
4. Carowinds Winterfest
Carowinds Winterfest has a Snow Flake Lake you can skate on for $15, plus the cost of admission.
Where: 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
When: November 17, 2023 to January 1, 2024
The amusement park has holiday light displays with millions of shimmering lights, ice skating, family activities, live entertainment, holiday-inspired comfort food and beverages, and select attractions.
5. Holiday Ice Rink in Rock Hill
Where: Fountain Park at 300 E Main Street, Rock Hill, SC
When: Thursday, November 18, 2023, to Monday, January 15, 2024.
90-minute skate rentals are $15. The rink is covered by a large tent, so is open rain, shine and snow.
6. Birkdale on Ice
Birkdale Village ice skating costs $18 for adults and $14 for kids 12 and under.
Where: The Plaza at Birkdale Village, Birkdale Commons Parkway and Sam Furr Road, Huntersville, NC.
When: November 18, 2023, to January 28, 2024