Otis Kemp Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Published on October 17, 2023

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Source: Javier Garcia / @theplevel


Otis Kemp came to The DMV to praise the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! He definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped he’d sing and he did that plus more!

Continue scrolling for photos from his Spirit of Praise performance!

Otis Kemp Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

2. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

3. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

4. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

5. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

6. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

7. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

8. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

9. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

10. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

11. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

12. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

13. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

14. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

15. Thank You Otis Kemp!

Praise 100.9

