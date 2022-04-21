Michelle Reveals Sasha Obama Has A Boyfriend

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sasha Obama has a boyfriend yall!

Michelle Obama recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about what it’s been like watching Malia and Sasha Obama grow up to be beautiful women. The former First Lady candidly spoke about motherhood and how the girls used to love the Jonas Brothers, now they’re bringing ‘grown men’ home.

“Before it was just, like, pop bands,” Michelle told Ellen. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Michelle’s confirmation that the girls in fact had boyfriends sent the internet into a frenzy. Two days after the interview, Sasha Obama was spotted with her alleged boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

Powell Jr., who is a former college basketball player, is the son of actor Clifton Powell. Sasha Obama, who is now 20, moved to Los Angeles in August 2020 after she transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California.

Both Sasha and Malia are now based on the West Coast. Malia is a scriptwriter for Donald Glover’s new Amazon project.

Sasha’s new boo Clifton Powell Jr. creates content for Nike and Peloton. The couple has been believed to be dating since Sasha moved to California.

It’s surreal to see Sasha Obama as an adult. We’ve watched her grow up alongside her powerful parents for two terms, and as of recent, she and her sister Malia have ventured off to college.

It looks like both of the Obama daughters have followed in Michelle and Barack’s footsteps by pursuing their college degrees at some of the best universities in the U.S. Malia, 23, chose to study at Havard University, while Sasha, who just recently turned 20 in June, enrolled in the University of Michigan.

Sasha has made headlines for a number of moments where she appeared to be acting a little unpresidential, like last year when a photo surfaced on social media showing the former president’s youngest daughter wearing a scantily clad outfit.

Prior to the crop top viral moment, Sasha was seen in a widely shared social media video lip-syncing some explicit lyrics to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring The City Girls and DaBaby.

But… everyone has their moments, right? Everyone has displayed age-appropriate behavior at one point or another, and college students having some clean fun are no exception to that rule. Not to mention, Sasha — like the rest of us –certainly has more room to grow.

Some of that growth may have happened once the pandemic hit last year and both Sasha and Malia returned home to continue their education online like millions of other students across America.

Michelle Obama gushed about having both of her girls home during an interview with PEOPLE.

“This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls,” she explained. “Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they’ve made our relationships with our children even stronger.”

However, with the girls loving their freedom away from home at college, Michelle added that she had to create a little “structure” for both Sasha and Malia upon their return from school.

“Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days,” Mrs. Obama told Ellen Degeneres during an appearance on the comedian’s show back in March of last year, according to PEOPLE. “I mean, everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”

It was not immediately clear if Sasha returned to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but either way, it’s clear that she has done quite a lot since she first set off to university.

Keep reading to find a few interesting things you might not have known about the youngest Obama daughter.

