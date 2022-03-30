Maverick City Music Set To Make History At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Maverick City Music is set to make Gospel music history this Sunday. The supergroup will perform at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and it will be the first time in over 20 years that a Gospel or Christian artist has been televised at the ceremony. Maverick City Music is also the first to be nominated in all 4 categories across the two genres (Gospel, Contemporary Christian).

Maverick City Music Five Grammy nominations include

Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Wait On You” with Elevation Worship Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Man Of Your Word” and “Jireh” with Elevation Worship Best Gospel Album for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Old Church Basement with Elevation Worship.



Maverick City Music with co-headline an arena tour with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin. “The Kingdom Tour” begins in June and makes stops in 37 cities. Franklin and MCM will be joined by Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.

The GRAMMY will air live on April 3rd on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ at 8 pm EST. The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

