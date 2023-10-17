Listen Live
Marcus Jordan Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Published on October 17, 2023

Marcus Jordan came to The DMV to praise the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! He definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped he’d sing and he did that plus more!

Continue scrolling for photos from his Spirit of Praise performance!

1. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

2. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

3. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

4. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

5. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

6. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

7. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

8. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

9. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

10. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

11. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

12. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

13. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

14. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

15. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

16. Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Marcus Jordan at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

17. Thank You Marcus Jordan!

