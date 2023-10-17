Listen Live
Lena Byrd Miles Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Published on October 17, 2023

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Source: Javier Garcia / @theplevel


Lena Byrd Miles came to The DMV to praise the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! She definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped she’d sing and she did that plus more!

Continue scrolling for photos from her Spirit of Praise performance!

1. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

2. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

3. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

4. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

5. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

6. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

7. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

8. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

9. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

10. Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Lena Byrd Miles at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

11. Thank You Lena!

Praise 100.9

