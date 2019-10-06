In 2019, Kurt Carr returned to music with his latest album “Bless Somebody Else” and he did just that at the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration. Afterward, Carr sat with Praise 104.1’s Denise Hill to talk about his latest project, working overseas and a tremendous project involving Emmy and Tony award-winner Billy Porter than God Willing will hit Broadway!
Kurt Carr Blesses The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Stage [Interview + Photos] was originally published on praisedc.com
1. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
2. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
3. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
4. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
5. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
6. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
7. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
8. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
9. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
10. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
11. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
12. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
13. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
14. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
15. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
16. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
17. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
18. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
19. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
20. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
21. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
22. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
23. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
24. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
25. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
26. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
27. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
28. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
29. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
30. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
31. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
32. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
33. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
34. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
35. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
36. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
37. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
38. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
39. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
40. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
41. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
42. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
43. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
44. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
45. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
46. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
47. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
48. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
49. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
50. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
51. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
52. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
53. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
54. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
55. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
56. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
57. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
58. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
59. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
60. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
61. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
62. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
63. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
64. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
65. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
66. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
67. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
68. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
69. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
70. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
71. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
72. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
73. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
74. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
75. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
76. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
77. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
78. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
79. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
80. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
81. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
82. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
83. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
84. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
85. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
86. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
87. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
88. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
89. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
90. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
91. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
92. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
93. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
94. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
95. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
96. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
97. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
98. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
99. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
100. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
101. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
102. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
103. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
104. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
105. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
106. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
107. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
108. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
109. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
110. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
111. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
112. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
113. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
114. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr
115. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise CelebrationSource:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY
October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr