In 2019,returned to music with his latest album “” and he did just that at the. Afterward, Carr sat with Praise 104.1’sl to talk about his latest project, working overseas and a tremendous project involving Emmy and Tony award-winner Billy Porter than God Willing will hit Broadway!

Kurt Carr Blesses The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Stage [Interview + Photos] was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

2. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

3. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

4. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

5. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

6. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

7. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

8. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

9. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

10. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

11. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

12. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

13. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

14. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

15. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

16. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

17. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

18. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

19. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

20. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

21. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

22. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

23. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

24. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

25. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

26. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

27. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

28. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

29. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

30. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

31. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

32. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

33. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

34. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

35. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

36. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

37. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

38. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

39. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

40. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

41. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

42. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

43. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

44. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

45. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

46. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

47. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

48. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

49. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

50. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

51. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

52. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

53. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

54. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

55. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

56. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

57. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

58. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

59. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

60. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

61. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

62. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

63. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

64. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

65. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

66. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

67. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

68. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

69. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

70. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

71. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

72. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

73. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

74. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

75. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

76. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

77. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

78. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

79. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

80. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

81. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

82. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

83. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

84. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

85. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

86. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

87. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

88. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

89. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

90. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

91. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

92. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

93. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

94. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

95. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

96. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

97. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

98. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

99. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

100. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

101. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

102. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

103. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

104. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

105. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

106. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

107. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

108. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

109. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

110. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

111. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

112. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

113. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr

114. Kurt Carr At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Kurt Carr performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration kurt carr