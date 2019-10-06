Koryn Hawthorne Takes The Stage At The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Interview + Photos]

After her amazing performance at the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration, Koryn Hawthorne sat down with Praise’s own Ronnette Harrison to talk about what’s next! In 2019, Hawthorne received a Grammy Award nomination for her hit single “Won’t He Do It,” and toured with Kirk Franklin. Also, Hawthorne’s single “Enough” was featured in the movie “Overcomer” and in the interview below you will see more movie goals for the award-winning single.
Hawthorne talks about more 2020 goals, Millenials in christ and more. Check it out!
1. Koryn Hawthorne At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration
October 5th: Koryn Hawthorne performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration
