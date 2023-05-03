Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is still receiving medical care after suffering a medical emergency over three weeks ago. As the talented actor and singer continue to recover in a hospital facility, friends of Jamie Foxx are asking fans and supporters for prayers.

As reported exclusively by TMZ, Jamie Foxx, 55, suffered a medical emergency on April 12 while on the set filming the upcoming motion picture, Back In Action, in Atlanta. Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, was the first to announce the news about her father’s health issues.

Further, the outlet adds that sources close to Foxx are urging his legion of fans and anyone who has enjoyed his works over the years to send prayers toward Foxx’s recovery. Foxx’s condition is not widely known nor has the family or any reps given grander detail than what has already come out in the public.

Foxx was slated to return to his hosting duties for the show Beat Shazam alongside his daughter. The show has since moved on to a new host and Ms. Foxx, who served as a co-host, will also not appear on this season’s run of episodes. Foxx is receiving treatment at an unnamed Atlanta hospital with his daughter by his side according to the report.

On Twitter, fans of Jamie Foxx are gathering in prayer and support. We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized, Friends Ask For Prayers appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized, Friends Ask For Prayers was originally published on hiphopwired.com