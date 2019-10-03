Happy Birthday, Al Sharpton! Iconic Photos Of The Good Reverend Fighting For Black Lives

The Rev. Alfred Charles “Al” Sharpton Jr. is 65 years old today. He has achieved a milestone within a lifetime filled having centered on fighting for the rights of Black people whose voices would otherwise go unheard. The world-renowned minister and civil rights and social justice activist has been in the business of making sure that Black lives matter for nearly 50 years.

See Also: Black Bailiff Goes Viral For Stroking Amber Guyger’s Hair Following Guilty Verdict

Sharpton preached his first sermon in 1958 at the age of 4, before he could even read or write, according to CNN. From there he went on to found several social justice organizations, including the National Action Network, run for a variety of political offices including president of the United States and become one of the most prominent faces within the ongoing movement for Black lives. The National Action Network has been at the forefront of police accountability, voting rights and youth leadership.

In 2019, he has also been critical of Trump. In August, Sharpton said, “This country is in a very dangerous place if we do not legislatively deal with this and set a different moral tone than this president.” On how attacks have tripled against him since 45 has become president, “You’ve got a president of the United States saying I’m a troublemaker, so what does that say to someone like the guy that shot up El Paso? Even though you hope that it doesn’t lead to that, you’d be foolish not to take precautions, because you don’t know what nut he may wake up.”

Sharpton also spoke out when 45 disrespected Baltimore:

Sharpton’s involvement in high-profile cases involving African-Americans dates back to the infamous Bernard Goetz subway vigilante case when a white man shot several Black youths trying to rob him in New York City’s subway in 1984. Since then, the Brooklyn native has been at the center of dozens of clear miscarriages of justice against Black people, including the killing of Eric Garner, who was choked to death by a New York City police officer for the nonviolent offense of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Sadly, he is often the target of conservatives.

In honor of the good reverend’s birthday, take a look at the below photo retrospective of Sharpton’s much-needed lifetime of service to the Black community. Happy birthday!

Happy Birthday, Al Sharpton! Iconic Photos Of The Good Reverend Fighting For Black Lives was originally published on newsone.com