Gospel, R&B Songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Passes Away At 41

LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Dead at 41

LaShawn Daniels, also known in the music industry as “Big Shiz,” passed away in South Carolina after a fatal car accident. He was 41 years old.

The Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer is known for penning top songs like “You Rock My World” for Michael Jackson, “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, plus songs for Alicia Keys, Tamar Braxton, Beyonce and more. In 2000, he won a grammy for Destiny’s Child “Say My Name,” and just a few years ago, he banned with fellow gospel artists Isaac Carree, Eric Dawkins and Gerald Haddon to form the group, KlarKent.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident,” his family said in a statement released on September 4. “Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy. We ask that you respect the privacy of our entire family during this difficult time.”

His peers have already swarmed social media with their condolences and memories (see below).

Our prayers are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Big Shiz.

