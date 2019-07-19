CLOSE
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell’s 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Posted July 19, 2019

On July 18, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell celebrated their 3rd anniversary with a special concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn where fans got the opportunity to watch some of their favorite gospel artists like Jonathan McReynolds, Le’Andria Johnson, BeBe Winans and many more perform.

Check out some photos of everything you missed and see more highlights from the show’s third year anniversary celebration below…

1.

Source:iOne Digital

2.

Source:Brianna Dowd

3.

Source:Brianna Dowd

4.

Source:iOne Digital

5.

Source:Brianna Dowd

6.

Source:Brianna Dowd

7.

Source:iOne Digital

8.

Source:iOne Digital

9.

Source:Brianna Dowd

10.

Source:iOne Digital

11.

Source:iOne Digital

12.

Source:iOne Digital

13.

Source:iOne Digital

14.

Source:iOne Digital

15.

Source:iOne Digital

16.

Source:iOne Digital

17.

Source:iOne Digital

18.

Source:iOne Digital

19.

Source:iOne Digital

20.

Source:iOne Digital

21.

Source:iOne Digital

22.

Source:iOne Digital

23.

Source:Brianna Dowd
