Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell’s 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

On July 18, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell celebrated their 3rd anniversary with a special concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn where fans got the opportunity to watch some of their favorite gospel artists like Jonathan McReynolds, Le’Andria Johnson, BeBe Winans and many more perform.

Check out some photos of everything you missed and see more highlights from the show’s third year anniversary celebration below…

