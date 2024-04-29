Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments From The ‘One Hallelujah Tour’

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

erica campbell one hallelujah tour - TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside

Source: Derek White / Getty


April 29 is a very special day for a very special lady. On this day in 1972, Erica Campbell was born. Many know her as a singer and radio host, but we know her as Ms. E!

In between slaying being a wife, mom and hosting Get Up! Mornings over at our Urban One/Praise radio station affiliates this spring, Ms. E’s been slaying the stage on the One Hallelujah Tour featuring Israel Houghton, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jekalyn Carr and Jonathan McReynolds.

Campbell kicked off her birthday celebration early yesterday with church and brunch, and in style. In honor of her stylish ways and the success of the recently wrapped tour, below is a look at Erica Campbell’s most fashionable moments from the One Hallelujah Tour.

 

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments From The ‘One Hallelujah Tour’  was originally published on elev8.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Trending
Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
News

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

9 items
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

“Vote” Pins in a Row
Local

Absentee Voting Opens for Statewide GOP Second Primary

Lifestyle

Miracles Are Voice Activated | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Mint Museum...
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close