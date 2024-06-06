Listen Live
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Published on June 6, 2024

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
True Hollywood Bible Stories

Source: Graphic / Reach Media


GRIFF & Erica are back with their E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories series, bringing your favorite bible stories to life.

From stories like Mary & Joseph, to The Prodigal Son, Get Up is shedding light on them all with these hilarious and modern renditions!

Scroll for a few E&G True Bible Stories favorites!

1. The Prodigal Son

2. Mary & Joseph (Part Two)

3. Mary & Jospeh (Part One)

4. Joseph & Potiphar’s Wife

