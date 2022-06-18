Praise 100.9 Featured Video
Source: @WesoToldMe / other
Congrats to our founder,
Cathy Hughes
for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Induction! Alongside the induction for Ms.Hughes were several successful black entertainers such as
Bishop T.D. Jakes
,
Rev Run
, & many more! Following the inductions, history was made.
The city of Atlanta gave the Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame its own Highway.
Check out the complete recap of black excellence below.
Cathy Hughes Gets Inducted Into The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
was originally published on
majicatl.com
1. History has been made! Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame Highway
Source:other
2. Bishop T.D. Jakes attends the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
Source:other
3. Cathy Hughes at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet
Source:other
4. Jekalyn Carr Attends The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
Source:other
5. Bishop T.D. Jakes reaction after seeing his induction plaque
Source:other
6. Jekalyn Carr hits the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame red carpet
Source:other
7. Black Music &; Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet
Source:other
8. Ryan Cameron presenter for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
Source:other
9. Cathy Hughes & Alfred Liggins at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
Source:other
10. Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Inductee!
Source:other
11. Cathy Hughes poses in front of her plaque
Source:other
12. Cathy Hughes taking pictures at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
Source:other
13. Ryan Cameron the presenter of The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
Source:other
14. Ryan Cameron speaks to Rev Run & Angela Simmons
Source:other
15. Cathy Hughes & Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
Source:other
16. Congrats to Rev Run on The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Induction
Source:other