Listen Live
News

Brandon Camphor & One Way Perform Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Published on October 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Source: Javier Garcia / @theplevel


Brandon Camphor & One Way praised the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! They definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped they’d sing and they did that plus more!

Continue scrolling for photos from their Spirit of Praise performance!

Also See:

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Full Recap!

15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Brandon Camphor & One Way [Photos]

Brandon Camphor & One Way Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Brandon Camphor & One Way Perform Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

2. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

3. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

4. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

5. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

6. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

7. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

8. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

9. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

10. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

11. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

12. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

13. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

14. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

15. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

16. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

17. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

18. Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Brandon Camphor & One Way at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

19. Thank You Brandon Camphor & One Way

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close