CLOSE
Brandon Camphor & One Way praised the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! They definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped they’d sing and they did that plus more!
Continue scrolling for photos from their Spirit of Praise performance!
Also See:
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Full Recap!
15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Brandon Camphor & One Way [Photos]
Brandon Camphor & One Way Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Brandon Camphor & One Way Perform Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video] was originally published on praisedc.com