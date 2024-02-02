Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET., Feb. 2nd, 2024
As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day even, death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture.
Carl Weathers, most known for his iconic role as Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” film franchise has passed away. No cause of death has been released but in a statement, the family states that Weathers died peacefully in his sleep.
Weathers, a star athlete in High School and college was signed by the Oakland Raiders after going undrafted in the 1970 NFL Draft. As a linebacker, he played in seven games for the Raiders and helped them get to the AFC Championship game. After a stint in the Canadian Football League, Weathers retired in 1974 and turned to acting. After playing various roles, he would get his big break: playing the role of Apollo Creed, alongside Sylvester Stallone in Rocky in 1976. He would reappear in Rocky II, Rocky III, and Rocky IV.
Weathers recently played the role of “Greef Karga” in the hit Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
Weathers was 76 years old.
Learn more below about who in our culture passed away so far this year in 2024:
The Family said in a statement that Weathers “died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”
2. Radio Host Joe MadisonSource:Getty
Madison was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009. It went into remission following treatment. But he announced in December that the cancer had returned last year.
3. Hinton BattleSource:Getty
Broadway star Hinton Battle died Tuesday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Hollywood Reporter.
The Tony-winning performer died at 67 after battling an undisclosed illness, which the family intends to keep private.
4. Dexter KingSource:Getty
Dexter Scott King. The youngest son of the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and equally missed Coretta Scott King, Dexter reportedly succumbed to an extensive battle with prostate cancer today (January 22). He was 62 years old.
5. Marlena Shaw
6. Reggie Wells
via PEOPLE:
“On Jan. 9, the local publication revealed that Wells — who worked with Oprah Winfrey for 30 years, among other A-list stars such as Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Michelle Obama, Diahann Carroll and Halle Berry — died in Baltimore, his hometown, “after [battling] a long illness.” He was 76. Before becoming the makeup artist he was known to be, Wells graduated from Baltimore City College and Maryland Institute College of Art and became a city art teacher, according to the Banner.”
7. Jerry Wade aka “The Ultimate Loverman”Source:n/a
Indianapolis disc jockey Jerry Wade, host of WTLC’s The Quiet Storm with The Loverman Jerry Wade for over 40 years, died at the age 61. his death was confirmed by family on Monday, January 8, 2024.
via WTLC:
“While on the air, Jerry was ‘Mr. Loverman,’ a charismatic, deep voiced, radio disc-jockey, gracing the airwaves Sunday through Thursday with ‘sexiest show in the city.’ But off-air, Jerry made everyone else feel like they were the super star. ‘The Loverman’ was the personality, but if there he had an alter-ego it was just ‘Jerry.’ An ego-less man who loved Indianapolis and wanted to see people smile. What most listeners didn’t know, was Jerry’s giving heart. Jerry was also the Executive Director of ‘Quality of Life,’ an Adult Day Center on the east side of Indianapolis. If that wasn’t enough Jerry was also a entrepreneur, as the owner of several salons known as ‘Hot Cuts’ and of course ‘Jerry Wade Live’ his mobile DJ service. And a real life ‘Hitch’ as through his date coach services he connected and reconnected countless relationship.”
8. Josephine Wright
The The 94-year-old Hilton Head Island woman gained viral appeal in her legal battle to keep hold of her family’s ancestral land. She passed away on January 7 “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers” as per CNN.
More via CNN:
“Wright remained committed to protecting her property, filing multiple counterclaims, accusing the developer of harassing her and trashing her property.
‘I want to be left alone,’ Wright told CNN in July. ‘I want to live on my property like I have always in peace and quiet.’
Media mogul Tyler Perry, who had been a fierce champion of Wright in her fight against developers, said he was ‘heartbroken’ to learn of her death in a tribute on Instagram.
‘Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans,’ Perry said.”
9. Former NFL Player Ronald Powell
No cause of death reported at this time